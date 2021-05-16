Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lyft by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

