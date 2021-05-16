Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,245 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.65 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

