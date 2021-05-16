Lympo Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and $4.20 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01079479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00114164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

