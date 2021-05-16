Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $11,314.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.