Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.12% of Magellan Health worth $153,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

