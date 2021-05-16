Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.