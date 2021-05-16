Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $218.33 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

