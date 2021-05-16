Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $258.56 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.