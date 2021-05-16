Maincoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,361.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $24,361.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,715.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

