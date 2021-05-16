MalwareChain Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,317.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00032378 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003500 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,835,808 coins and its circulating supply is 7,835,807 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

MalwareChain Coin Trading

