MAP Protocol Trading 35.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $12.60 million and $2.37 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.