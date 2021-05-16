Maple Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $115,805.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $20.41 or 0.00042798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.01069996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00113112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00062401 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

