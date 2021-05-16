Mark James Barrenechea Sells 242,785 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$55.94. 498,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,081. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.27. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$64.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.