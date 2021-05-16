MarketPeak Tops 1-Day Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

