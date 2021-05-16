Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

