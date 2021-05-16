Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.