Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 2,425 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.