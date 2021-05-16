Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $377.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.53 and a 12 month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

