Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.