Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $633.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $623.00 million and the highest is $649.50 million. Masonite International posted sales of $499.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

