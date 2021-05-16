MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 35% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $302,759.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

