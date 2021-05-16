MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $445,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MasTec by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 50.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 128,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

MTZ opened at $118.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.