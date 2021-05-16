Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228,960 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $159,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.29 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

