Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.29 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

