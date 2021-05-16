Matrix AI Network (MAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.34 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $3.34 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00646830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

