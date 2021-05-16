Maxcoin Trading Up 248.2% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1,691.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 248.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,647.41 or 0.99624262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.89 or 0.01440003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.00701712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00387823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00217322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

