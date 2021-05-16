Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 191.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 318,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,252. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

