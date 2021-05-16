Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

