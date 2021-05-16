McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

