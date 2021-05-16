Mdex (MDX) Hits One Day Volume of $70.90 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00005804 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $495.56 million and approximately $70.90 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.00470657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00230944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01160880 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

