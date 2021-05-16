Mdex Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $554.13 million and approximately $85.66 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00092039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00232656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.66 or 0.01168733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

