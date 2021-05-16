Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) vs. EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Critical Analysis

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EVO Payments and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.79 -$10.10 million $0.66 42.67 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVO Payments and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 2 3 0 2.60 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -1.37% -6.43% 2.97% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A -41.74% 471.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

