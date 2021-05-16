MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of MediWound by 16.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.91. 24,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

