MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

MDWD stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

