Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

