Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,876.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and $12,876.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.32 or 0.00703437 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $793.91 or 0.01823150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

