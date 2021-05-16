Mercury Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $13,956.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

