Meridian Network (LOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $283,270.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00105297 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00807967 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

