Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after acquiring an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,551. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.