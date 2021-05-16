Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,158 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Mesa Air Group worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

