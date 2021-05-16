Meta (MTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00085510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01085866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.