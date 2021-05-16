MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Achieves $58.12 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $58.12 million and $2.98 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,720,886,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,475,711 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

