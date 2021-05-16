MetaMorph (METM) Tops One Day Volume of $533.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $769,682.61 and $533.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00086479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.01130412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

