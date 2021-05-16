Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after buying an additional 602,926 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MEI opened at $46.73 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

