Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $313,837.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00011076 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $56.62 million and $313,837.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

