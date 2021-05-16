Mettalex One Day Volume Reaches $3.85 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $7.27 or 0.00016189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

