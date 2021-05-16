MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

