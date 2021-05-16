Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 56,100 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$330,619.48.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

Shares of TSE:DML traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. 1,888,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -53.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.