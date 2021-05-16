Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 208,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 45.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 824,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $218,394,000 after acquiring an additional 257,180 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 52.4% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

