Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 23,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in Microsoft by 63.7% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 12,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.